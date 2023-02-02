PUEBLO, Colo. — Legendary Montana bull riding and rodeo clown Flint Rasmussen will soon be sporting a different look at the arena.

Rasmussen, the official entertainer of Professional Bull Riders since 2006, has announced he will retire from his on-the-dirt role at the end of the 2023 Unleash The Beast season. Rasmussen will join the sport’s television broadcast as a commentator for the PBR Team Series season that begins later this year.

