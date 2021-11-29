BILLINGS — Chase Tryan could have been weary after a long trip.
But, a 1,166.8 mile drive wasn’t going to get the Helena cowboy down.
The team roping heeler is in Las Vegas, readying for his fifth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
After a long season that began last October, Tryan is in eighth place in the standings with $74,775.92 in winnings. He trails first-place Junior Nogueira of Brazil by $58,939.58.
The 10-day NFR begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 11 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The top 15 in the world standings qualified for the $10.257 million event. A round-win at the event is worth approximately $27,000.
It will be lights, camera, action in Vegas over the course of the 10 performances. For Tryan, sure there are butterflies but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s our dream come true. This is what we practice every day for,” Tryan said. “Just the excitement of it is, this is our World Series, this is our Super Bowl, this is our grand finale. You just have to live it up.
“It might be hard to perform, I guess. If you ain’t nervous, you don’t love what you do. It’s a rush, like no other. It’s hard to explain, but that’s the best I can tell someone. This is what we dream of and all we’ve thought of since we were 4 years old and roped a dummy was the NFR.”
Tryan pulled into Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.
Traveling from where he now resides in Lipan, Texas, Tryan was driving his pickup, pulling a trailer that carried two horses – one his trusty sorrel Friendly and the other his backup horse which he hasn’t named yet.
“It wasn’t bad,” said Tryan of the traffic entering Vegas. “It was pretty easy. I hit it right in the middle of the day.”
Driving into Vegas, Tryan was happy to be back at the rodeo capital of the world. Last year’s NFR was shifted to Arlington, Texas, and Globe Life Field due to the coronavirus crisis.
“I just got here a couple hours ago and pulling into town, just kind of I don’t know, it just didn’t feel the same last year,” Tryan told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “It felt different and the atmosphere was different. You can’t duplicate this arena.”
Tryan will be teaming with Brenten Hall, a header from Jay, Oklahoma.
Last year the duo was 14th in the average at the NFR and Tryan finished 14th in the final heelers standings.
“I just feel like we keep getting better and better,” Tryan, 33, said. “We’ve roped together now, this will be our third year we’ve made the NFR together. It takes timing to make a really good team. I feel like we’ve done that and put the effort in and took the time to become a team and it’s all come together.”
Tryan, who said he attended high school at Helena Capital before going the home school route and graduating in 2007, also qualified for the NFR in 2012, and 2018-20.
He was second in the average in 2012 and fourth in the final world standings that year. In 2018, Tryan was sixth in the world standings and ninth in the average in Vegas. The 2019 campaign saw Tryan once again finish second in the average and he wound up third in the world standings.
The goal is simple for Tryan and Hall once the action starts at the Thomas & Mack.
“Honestly the goals are to win as much money as we can,” Tryan said, “and to do our job every night and try to win as much as we can.”
At the NFR, Tryan will likely surpass $1 million in career earnings.
“That would be kind of a cool feat,” said Tryan, while saying competitors aren’t thinking about that while trying for their best time.
Tryan said he moved to Texas approximately 10 years ago, but purchased a place in Lipan this past spring.
“All the big winter rodeos are in Texas,” explained Tryan as one reason why many team ropers live in the state.
He said he lives three miles away from his cousin Clay Tryan, a header whose hometown is Billings. Clay Tryan is a three-time world champion and is ranked fifth in the team roping headers standings.
Besides team roping, Tryan said he and his cousin also like to play basketball.
“We were playing basketball this fall a little bit here and there,” Tryan said. “He (Clay) put a court outside his house.
“It was full-court, four-on-four. I don’t think it is regulation size, but we were dang sure going all out. It was pretty fun.”
While in Vegas, the goal is to compete but Tryan said he’s also a fan of rodeo and enjoys watching what events he can. While attending Montana State and participating in rodeo, Tryan competed in team roping and tie-down roping for the Bobcats. As a professional, he’s strictly a team roper.
“Honestly, after I rope, I usually go put my horse up and go watch the other events,” he said. “I really enjoy watching the calf roping. It times about right. I can put my horse up and walk back up there and watch the calf roping. It works out pretty good.”
While in Vegas, Tryan said there are stalls at the arena for competitors to house their horses. His mom and dad, Laurie and Rick Tryan, of Helena, will come to the rodeo and cheer him on and help take care of his horses. His truck is “parked until I’m done.”
At the high-paying NFR, Tryan said he’ll “eat pretty good” and “try to enjoy” it, but it’s business time.
“You try to enjoy it as much as you can and have fun and do things here and there,” Tryan said, “but the bottom line and the whole reason you are there is to try and make money. You stay focused and all of that.”
