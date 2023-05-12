BILLINGS — Approximately a half-dozen events into the Wrangler Team Roping Championships season, the circuit is in Billings for the Northern States Invitational.

The Northern States Invitational, held since 2002 according to Travis Tryan of the Wrangler Team Roping Championships, will feature approximately 2,000 teams competing at the Expo Center at MetraPark.

The event started Friday morning and continues Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. both days. There is no admission fee to watch the roping.

Overall, the Wrangler Team Roping Championships will feature an estimated 50 events this season said Tryan.

Ropers are competing from states such Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, and of course Montana, at the Expo Center.

“It’s a great event,” Tryan said. “It’s established as one of our biggest events of the year. We have ropers from all over. We have great prizes, including a truck, and we love working with the Metra.”

Both male and female ropers from novice to elite professionals are entered.

“That’s what’s cool. It’s a family sport,” said Tryan. “You see families show up and rope. It’s really unique and fun, and fun to see people from across the states.”

This season the WTRC will have competitions in the Treasure State, Wyoming, the Dakotas and Washington. Tryan said there would be a couple more stops in the Billings area as well.

“This kick you into the summer run,” said Tryan of the Northern States Invitational.

The highlight of the season is the Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, which will return to MetraPark for the 18th consecutive year in late September Tryan said. But for now, the focus is on the current team roping contests.

“That’s so far off, we will get to planning more in a little bit,” Tryan said with a smile.