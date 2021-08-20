BILLINGS — Judging a rodeo takes a keen eye, a knowledge of the sport, and requires concentration and focus.
Take for example the sport of bull riding.
Just what are the judges looking for?
“Rider control, how well he stays in control for the whole ride,” said Phil Smith of Emerson, Arkansas, one of three judges at the Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA MontanaFair rodeo at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. “For the bull, how high he jumps in the air and kicks his feet. If he spins and drifts away he’ll be harder to ride.”
While many judges at one time were rodeo participants, there are still nuances to learn when shifting to the judge position.
“That comes with practice,” said Ron Howard of Red Lodge, who rode bulls professionally and bareback in his youth and began judging in 1984. “Just like officiating a basketball game, it comes with effort and positioning and knowing what to look for. That makes a lot of difference.”
Bruce Keller, who lives in Worland, Wyoming, has been selected to judge at the Wrangler National Finals rodeo twice. Like the athletes who compete, judges take pride in their effort and have satisfaction with a job well done.
“I was extremely honored to have been chosen,” Keller, 66, said. “It’s a lot of pressure and more pressure than you’d think you’d have. There is a great amount of responsibility and you don’t want to make a mistake at that rodeo. If you do, you need to remember you are human and it will happen.”
Like Howard, Smith and Keller also competed professionally. Keller said he mainly competed in saddle bronc and Smith said he competed in the bareback.
Smith, a three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, recalled competing at the Metra at the NILE rodeo in bareback.
“When I drove up here, I said ‘it’s been 23 years since I rode here,’ ” Smith, 60, said. "It reminded me of the Bob Seger song, ‘Turn the Page.’ Where did it go?’”
Howard — who said he had officiated at Cheyenne Frontier Days, Reno (Nevada), and Greeley (Colorado) during his career — said it was his first time working the MontanaFair rodeo.
Howard, 66, is originally from Nebraska. During his rodeo career, Howard didn’t compete in Billings but he did rodeo in Helena and Great Falls. Prior to this year, the Yellowstone River Roundup had been held outdoors in front of the now razed MetraPark grandstands. The wet and chilly conditions outside on Friday morning during the slack round, made for an ideal rodeo indoors.
“Part of the reason I put in for it is I wanted to do the rodeo indoors or out, but with the weather indoors was a real blessing,” said Howard.
“The rodeo is very well organized and professional. These guys are good to work with.”
Serving as a rodeo official can make for a long day. An example would be Friday, which started with a round of slack in the morning, followed by a break in the afternoon. The officials were back at the arena later in the day for the second performance and another round of slack following.
“The old saying if you have an occupation you love, you never have to work a day in your life,” said Keller. “When I’m judging a rodeo, I don’t feel like I’m working.
“The reason we do this is because we feel it’s important to give back to the sport we love in a way to make things better for the future.”
