BILLINGS — Trenten Montero enjoyed earning a few extra dollars as an Uber driver.
However, it’s seldom now that he can be found behind the wheel taking customers to their desired location.
With rodeo once again running full-scale after a reduction in schedule at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Montero is busy competing as a bareback rider.
“A little bit,” Montero answered when asked if he was still an Uber driver, as he has been in the past at times, including May of 2020 when The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com last visited with him. “I haven’t had as much time lately with everything picking up more.”
Montero, once a resident of the Magic City, was back in Billings for the Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo on Saturday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The likable cowboy, a native of Winnemucca, Nevada, was the first cowboy out of the chutes at the annual invitational Saturday evening. He kicked off the festivities with an 80-point ride aboard Choke Cherry. Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyoming, won the bareback competition with an 88.
Montero said there was no added pressure to starting the popular event, which was contested before a crowd of just under 5,000 spectators, according to rodeo officials.
“Not any more than any other,” he said. “I just had to be ready a little quicker.”
Montero enjoys competing at Chase Hawks.
“It’s a great rodeo and I love coming up here,” he said. “It is real electric and a great way to get the season going.”
When The Gazette last visited with Montero in May of 2020, he and his wife, Maria, had lived in Billings for a year after relocating from Las Cruces, New Mexico. The reason for the couple’s move to Billings was so that Maria could study occupational therapy at Rocky Mountain College.
On Saturday, Montero, 29, said Maria has now finished school and the couple moved to Jerome, Idaho, a year ago.
“We really liked Billings,” he said. “I liked fishing.”
This past season, Montero finished 26th in the world bareback standings with earnings of $35,945.53. He said he competed in approximately 80 rodeos.
“Not as good as I wanted,” said Montero of his 2021 campaign, while watching other bareback riders compete after his own successful ride Saturday. “I got a little banged up and tore my groins.”
Montero, a PRCA member since 2012, has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals once in his career, in 2019 when he finished 10th in the world with winnings of $170,296. He was seventh in the average at the NFR that season and captured the second round with a 90.5-point effort for $26,231. He placed in three rounds at the finale and netted $89,538.
“To get back to the finals is my first goal and to try my best to win a world title,” Montero said.
Montero will still be on the road in 2022. Only this time he’ll be driving himself to rodeos all over the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.