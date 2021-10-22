BILLINGS — Saddle bronc rider Cree Minkoff is on a roll.
The former Billings Senior three-time state placing wrestler recently won a pair of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in Texas at stops in Waco and Bellville.
Minkoff, who now resides in Joliet with his wife Lorrie Ann, competed at six rodeos in Texas during October and also was fifth in Hempstead.
The 27-year-old 2012 Senior High graduate, who also played football for the Broncs his first three years of high school, competed in his hometown NILE Stock Show & Rodeo on Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Minkoff — who was third at the State AA wrestling tourney in 2011 at 112 pounds, fifth in 2012 at 112 pounds, and fifth in 2009 at 105 pounds — told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in an interview at Metra before Thursday’s NILE performance that he was looking forward to competing before the hometown fans.
“I’m really excited. It’s always fun to be in the hometown,” the soft-spoken cowboy said. “The Metra is always electric. We always turn it up when we’re in here, whether it’s wrestling or rodeo.”
With a nice round of applause before his ride Friday, Minkoff bucked out of the chutes aboard Party Planner. After a game attempt, Minkoff was thrown at 7.82 seconds.
Minkoff’s recent success in Texas isn’t too shabby for a cowboy who didn’t get on a saddle bronc until March of his senior year in high school.
The path to Minkoff becoming a saddle bronc rider — “I always thought cowboys were really cool and figured I may as well be one” — started as soon as his senior season of wrestling was over.
“The day after state wrestling, I met with Scott Chesarek and he got me in touch with Dan Mortensen,” said Minkoff of meeting with the Hall of Fame saddle bronc rider from Billings. “Kind of like learning how to play basketball with Michael Jordan.
“Danny has helped me along the way. He helps a lot of kids out.”
In March of his senior year, Minkoff attended a rodeo clinic Mortensen put on at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. It was the first time Minkoff ever was on a bucking bronc, he said.
“I’ve been hooked ever since,” he said. “There’s not a better feeling in the world than dancing with a bronc.”
So, why did Minkoff trade his singlet, wrestling shoes and headgear for a Western shirt, boots and a cowboy hat?
“I knew I needed to go to college and compete in something,” Minkoff said. “I was burned out in wrestling and felt rodeo was cool. I was a technical wrestler and I thought saddle bronc was the most technical one.”
Minkoff would attend Northwest and compete on the rodeo team. He finished his schooling at Montana Western, which is where he met Lorrie Ann.
Cree and Lorrie Ann have a 40-acre place in Joliet, complete with an indoor riding arena.
“It’s a horse property,” he explained. “My wife trains horses and I do, too, when I’m home.”
Cree is appreciative of all Lorrie Ann does.
“Rodeoing, you are gone a lot,” he said. “I just couldn’t do it without my wife and all her support.”
During his pro career, which he said began in 2016 under his permit, Minkoff said he’s faced his share of injuries and times when he wasn’t riding well.
At one point, he turned to Mortensen for advice.
“Dan told me to take a step back and go to the NRA rodeos and learn how to win,” Minkoff said. “I went to NRA rodeos in 2019 and took second and learned how to win.”
Minkoff won the average title at the 2019 NRA/NWRA Finals. He is also fifth in this year’s NRA saddle bronc standings with $2,040.88. He said he had planned to make a hard run in 2020, but like many rodeo athletes, his plans were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the 5-foot-5, 140-pound Minkoff is ready to make a charge at qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo. That’s why he entered all of the early-season rodeos in Texas. He said he’ll compete in 100 rodeos this season.
Minkoff is also entered in the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in January in Great Falls as he’s sixth in the saddle bronc standings with $5,054.40 in winnings.
Minkoff, who was born in Bozeman and started living in Billings around the time he turned three, said it’s been a rodeo road full of ups and downs, but that makes him appreciate the good times even more.
“It’s been a long time coming to be completely honest,” he said. “I’ve worked hard throughout my career. For a kid who didn’t grow up on a ranch or horseback, it didn’t come easy. I’ve darn sure earned it. The wrestler aspect, scrappy, helps.”
The goal is simple for Minkoff. As healthy as he’s been in 10 years, he wants to continue his roll throughout the 2022 rodeo season with the hope of “being the world champ.”
NOTES: The third and final performance of the NILE is Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Metra. It will be Patriot Night. First responders, law enforcement, military personnel and their families will be honored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.