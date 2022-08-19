BILLINGS — One is done with college rodeo and the other will be entering his junior year.
However, that doesn’t mean the good buddies aren’t still rodeoing together.
While they are no longer Montana State Bobcats college teammates, Caleb Berquist and Teegan Leno are still teaming together at area PRCA and NRA rodeos.
The duo, who were the Big Sky Region champions in team roping this past year at MSU, were at the Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA rodeo at MontanaFair competing in the slack round Friday morning at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
While the duo didn’t record the time they would have preferred, with a penalty for breaking the barrier, they still enjoyed competing in the homestretch of the 2022 rodeo season, which ends Sept. 30.
Currently, Berquist is third in the header standings for the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit and Leno is fourth in the heeler standings.
“We have a good Labor Day weekend and we’ll have it made,” said Berquist, last year’s MPRC year-end tie-down roping titlist, of qualifying for the MPRC Finals in Great Falls next January.
“We were college roommates and roped together in college and won the college region. We’ve done quite a bit together.”
Leno, of Sheridan, Wyoming, said that assuming the duo qualifies for the circuit finals, he likes their chances at Four Seasons Arena.
“I think if we can get three down in Great Falls and get average money we have a very good chance,” the 20-year-old Leno said.
The 22-year-old Berquist, originally from LaCrosse, Washington, was also entered in tie-down roping during the slack competition on Friday. He was the Big Sky men’s all-around and tie-down roping champion and was seventh in steer wrestling.
Berquist lived in Bozeman for four years and graduated in May with an agricultural business major and business management minor. While he enjoyed his time in Bozeman, Berquist said he’ll be moving back home.
“We’ve rodeoed hard all summer,” Berquist, who also is a steer roper, said. “Once we get done the week after Labor Day, I’ll go help my parents on the family ranch in LaCrosse and use my education.
“The season ends in September and we’ll pick it back up next spring and maybe a little bit this winter.”
Berquist is also second in the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit standings in tie-down roping, trailing 2019 PRCA world champion Haven Meged of Miles City.
“My goal is to be a top contender in the tie-down roping,” he said. “You have Haven Meged from Miles City, who is a world champ. He’s not easy to beat and is doing good. My main goal is to win the all-around in the circuit.”
Leno, who attended MSU his first two years, is transferring to Montana Western this fall for his junior season. At Western, he said he’ll rope with his sister, Tavy Leno. Leno also plans on tie-down roping at Western.
The last month and a half of the rodeo season should be enjoyable Leno said.
“Just going to all these rodeos and places around Montana you get to see all the scenery and cool rodeo setups put on,” Leno said.
“The other nice thing is this is the fourth quarter of the rodeo season. It’s nice not having the stress on you, but it’s fun to compete and do the best you can.”
The duo has enjoyed being teammates at MSU and now at the professional level.
“It’s just knowing each other and trusting each other in the highs and lows or rodeo,” Leno said. “Knowing they have your back and if you mess up, you can go on to the next one.”
And while Leno will be in Dillon and Berquist in LaCrosse this fall, the two still will keep in contact.
“I’ll come visit him to get away from work,” Berquist said. “It will be different. We spent the last two years together.”
Plus, the two hope to be roping together in Great Falls next winter and challenging at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.