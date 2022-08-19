Pictured left to right are team roping partners Teegan Leno with his horse Carl, and Caleb Berquist with his tie-down roping horse Hefty. The horse in the middle is named Modelo and is Berquist's team roping horse. Leno and Berquist competed during the slack round of the Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA rodeo during MontanaFair at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Friday morning.