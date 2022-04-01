SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Montana State bull rider Chase Dougherty claimed the lead in round one at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour stop here on Friday.
The 23-year-old Decatur, Texas, cowboy was the very first rider of the night and he covered Concealed Carry for 89.25 points.
“There’s a lot of good bull riders here tonight,” said Dougherty, 14th in the PBR world standings, in a press release issued by the circuit. “I love coming to this event — it’s my favorite of the year.”
Browning cowboy Dakota Louis is tied for eighth place with a score of 85.25 points.
Austin Richardson is second at 88 points and Eduardo Aparecido was third at 87.75 points.
The weekend in Sioux Falls showcases a unique format for fans, with the three-day event also involving a special round 15/15 Bucking Battle the PBR release stated.
The draw features 65 riders competing in the first round, which will involve riders split into two groups for the first two nights of competition. On Friday night, the 15 riders competing in Saturday evening’s 15/15 Bucking Battle each attempted one bull, as well as an additional 25 riders. The first round will then conclude on Saturday with the remaining 25 riders who did not compete Friday attempting one bull each.
For the second round on Sunday, all seeded riders for the event will automatically advance, along with those competing on injury exemptions or with a Velocity Tour invite and any of the 35 invited competitors who logged a qualified ride in the first round.
The 12 bull riders with the top combined ride scores following the first two rounds will then advance to the championship round later in the afternoon on Sunday.
Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett is also entered in the event and is set to compete on Saturday. For Triplett, the event is a special stop, as he now lives in Canton, South Dakota.
