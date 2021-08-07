SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty claimed his fourth round win of the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast season on Saturday night here.
In a field of 65 riders split across two nights of competition in round one, Dougherty scored a 90-point ride aboard Kent's Wildside on Friday. Dougherty, who told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com at the PBR stop at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in May that his mom — Lori (Van Cleave) Dougherty — grew up in Billings, earned 29 points and moved up one spot in the standings to 14th.
Second in the round was Cooper Davis with 89.75 points. Jose Vitor Leme and Austin Richardson tied for third at 89.5.
Browning cowboy Dakota Louis was ninth with a ride of 86.5 points and earned 12 points. Montana native Matt Triplett did not post a score.
Round two of the Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic is Sunday.
All seeded riders for the event will automatically advance according to a PBR press release. They will be accompanied by any of the 35 invited competitors who logged a qualified ride in the first round. The 12 bull riders with the top combined ride scores following the first two rounds will then advance to the championship round, also on Sunday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.