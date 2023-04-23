TACOMA, Wash. — Former Montana State rodeo team member Chase Dougherty earned his first Professional Bull Riders premier series victory on Sunday at the Unleash The Beast Ariat Invitational at the Tacoma Dome.

Dougherty, whose mom — Lori (Van Cleave) Dougherty — grew up in Billings, was the only bull rider to go 3 for 3 over the weekend. He had scores of 84.5, 87.5 and 89.5 for an aggregate of 261.5 and 148.5 event points.

The 24-year-old Dougherty, who lives in Decatur, Texas, but is a Canby, Oregon, native, had previously told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com he spent two years on the Bobcats riding bulls before he decided he wanted to focus more on professional bull riding.

Dougherty earned $46,913.33 moved up from No. 44 in the world standings to No. 26 with one event left in the regular season in Louisville, Kentucky, April 29-30. The top 35 qualify for the World Finals May 12-21 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I’ve got a really good support team, and God’s always watching after me,” Dougherty said in a PBR press release. “This means the world to me. I’m so glad I got to do it in the Pacific Northwest, too. Work’s not done yet, though.”

Montana cowboy Dakota Louis of Browning didn't record a score.

World No. 1 Kaique Pacheco, who was injured in championship round, was 2 for 3, and increased his lead over No. 2 Jose Vitor Leme to 182 points. Pacheco finished in third place but his status for Louisville is uncertain because of a leg injury he suffered on his third ride of the championship round the PBR reported.

Three of the top five riders in the 2023 championship race — No. 2 Leme, No. 3 Dalton Kasel, and No. 4 Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas), who won the UTB stop in Billings the previous weekend — were sidelined due to injury. Pending practice and updated scans, all three are expected to return in Louisville, according to the PBR press release.