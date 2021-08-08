SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Chase Dougherty was 3 for 3 at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic here over the weekend to earn second place.
Dougherty, a former Montana State cowboy, claimed his fourth round win of the season when he captured the first round with a 90-point ride aboard Kent's Wildside on Friday. The first round was spread over two days of competition on Friday and Saturday with 65 riders competing.
Dougherty, who told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com at the PBR stop at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in May that his mom — Lori (Van Cleave) Dougherty — grew up in Billings, scored an 87-point ride in round two and he was in third place entering the championship round.
In his final ride at the event, the 23-year-old Dougherty chose 4B Special to ride and scored 89.5 points to pocket $17,359 and 110 world standings points.
Dougherty now has a 54-point lead over Colten Fritzlan in the Rookie of the Year race. Dougherty also jumped five spots in the world standings to 10th.
Dalton Kasel had rides of 89, 90.75 and 91 to earn the event victory and 143 points. The 2019 ROY won his first event of the Unleash The Beast season the PBR reported. Kasel earned $27,112 and moved up 12 spots in the world standings to No. 16.
Defending world champion Jose Vitor Leme and Mason Taylor tied for third and Cooper Davis was fifth.
Browning cowboy Dakota Louis tied for 14th with a ride of 86.5 points in the first round and earned 11 points. Montana native Matt Triplett did not post a score.
The next stop on the premier series tour is Aug. 14-15 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
