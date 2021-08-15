LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the second straight weekend, former Montana State rodeo cowboy Chase Dougherty placed second at a Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Tour series event.
At the conclusion of the Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown on Sunday, the native of Canby, Oregon, who now lives in Decatur, Texas, was in second place after a score of 87.75 points aboard The Sauce in the championship round.
Dougherty opened with a ride of 89.5, which was good for third place in the first round. He was thrown in 5.69 seconds in the second round.
Dougherty earned 85 points in the standings and $17,988.62 a week after placing second in Sacramento, California. He moved up three spots in the world standings to seventh and increased his Rookie of the Year lead over Colten Fritzlan from 54 to 71 points.
Rafael Henrique Dos Santos of Brazil won his first UTB event as the only rider with a 3 for 3 weekend. He earned $25,536.52 and 133.5 points.
With his third-place finish Kaique Pacheco picked up ground on world-standings leader Jose Vitor Leme, who finished sixth.
Leme, the defending world titlist, now leads second-place Pacheco in the standings by 424 points.
Matt Triplett, a native of Columbia Falls, didn't post a score at the event.
