COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rodeo competitors throw down the sawdust, grit through the pain and log endless hours on the road and in practice. There are no elevators to the top in this sport. It is a stair step journey, and former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown keeps climbing to new heights.

A former college quarterback, Brown is now more at home in the arena. He provided rocket fuel for this season by winning the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in February. Continuing his oven mitts required sizzling winter run, Brown won the steer wrestling competition at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo Sunday in Logandale, Nevada, posting 8.1 seconds on two-head Sunday.

"Yeah, it's awesome. Starting off hot this winter, there's a lot of money to be won during that time and it was my best so far. And I have just tried to build on it," Brown, who joined the MSU rodeo team after leaving the Washington State football program in the spring of 2013, said. "There's a lot of season left, and a lot left to do. But it is awesome to get the season going like this."

In Nevada at the Playoff Series rodeo, Brown capitalized on good stock in his first run. He delivered the best time at 3.7 seconds.

"There were fresh steers. The first one was in the slack. I had a good a start and an awesome go at him," Brown, who earned his degree in business management at Montana State and qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in 2015, said. "It was an outdoor rodeo, so it was nice to be out there competing (after being in indoor arenas all winter)."

Consistency paved the way to the title. Brown, 30, posted a 4.4-second time on his second run. His aggregate edged out Helena's Ty Erickson (8.8), Olin Hannum (9.4) and Jace Melvin (9.8). Brown's career continues to turn heads. He is a three-time qualifier in the National Finals Rodeo, placing 13th in 2020, sixth in 2021 and fifth in 2022.

The trend is hard to miss.

"The gold buckle has been the goal every year, and I have been able to place a little higher each season," Brown said. "I have to keep trying to get better to get that No. 1 spot."

Brown, who was a star prep hoops and football player in Oregon before signing with Washington State, has turned his team sports acumen into rodeo excellence.

The lifestyle and the sport suit him.

"I think some of my sports background translated, especially seeing college football at the highest level and what it took to be the best at something, the work ethic required. When I was done with football I didn't want to be done with competition. I love competing out here," Brown said. "And rodeo I love because of the people. I get to go around the country with my friends."

Other winners at the $283,574 rodeo were all-around cowboy Brushton Minton ($1,813, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping); bareback rider Tim O'Connell (87 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Shoutin Shoes); team ropers Derrick Begay/Colter Todd (8.8 seconds on two head); saddle bronc rider Stetson Wright (89 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Pehnom Genetics' Mugilla); tie-down roper Cory Solomon (17.5 seconds on two head); barrel racer Wenda Johnson (17.09 seconds); and bull rider Braden Richardson (88 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Lapua).