FORT WORTH, Texas — Rodee Owen DeMers of Philipsburg, Leighton LaFromboise of Helena, Decker Jones of East Helena and Livingston's Paul Allyn O'Hair have all advanced to Sunday's short-go at the Junior World Finals rodeo at the Cowtown Coliseum.

DeMers will compete in the junior/rookie bareback and saddle bronc. LaFromboise is in senior bareback, Jones in junior/rookie saddle bronc and O'Hair in senior saddle bronc. O'Hair is third in the average entering the final go-round.

Brenner Jones finished eighth in the world in peewee bareback, seventh in saddle bronc and sixth in the all-around. His brother Tiber Jones of East Helena finished 13th in the world in peewee bareback. 

