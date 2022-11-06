LAS VEGAS — The Nashville Stampede, who finished last in the regular-season standings, pulled off a stunning showing over the weekend by winning the inaugural Professional Bull Riders Team Series championship.

The Stampede, who finished 7-20-1 in the regular season, turned in an unbelievable performance at the progressive-elimination tournament to capture the championship.

Nashville scored upset wins against the top-three teams en route to the title.

On Friday Nashville downed the No. 3 Oklahoma Freedom by one ride score, 264.75-176, to advance.

In round two, the Stampede met the top-ranked Austin Gamblers. With a 265-175.25 decision, Nashville advanced to the semifinals.

In the semifinals on Sunday, the Stampede beat the No. 2 Texas Rattlers 178.5-90.25.

In the championship finale, Nashville topped the No. 5 Arizona Ridge Riders 264-182.75.

Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett is listed as a member of the Stampede roster on the PBR website.

The Texas Rattlers beat the Oklahoma Freedom in the third-place game, 270-86.75.

