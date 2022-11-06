LAS VEGAS — The Nashville Stampede, who finished last in the regular-season standings, pulled off a stunning showing over the weekend by winning the inaugural Professional Bull Riders Team Series championship.
The Stampede, who finished 7-20-1 in the regular season, turned in an unbelievable performance at the progressive-elimination tournament to capture the championship.
Nashville scored upset wins against the top-three teams en route to the title.
On Friday Nashville downed the No. 3 Oklahoma Freedom by one ride score, 264.75-176, to advance.
In round two, the Stampede met the top-ranked Austin Gamblers. With a 265-175.25 decision, Nashville advanced to the semifinals.
In the semifinals on Sunday, the Stampede beat the No. 2 Texas Rattlers 178.5-90.25.
In the championship finale, Nashville topped the No. 5 Arizona Ridge Riders 264-182.75.
Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett is listed as a member of the Stampede roster on the PBR website.
The Texas Rattlers beat the Oklahoma Freedom in the third-place game, 270-86.75.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.