COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — George Taylor resigned as CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association on Tuesday. The PRCA made the announcement in a press release.
“We want to thank George for his time as the CEO,” PRCA chairman Jacobs Crawley said in the release. “The PRCA Board is extremely proud of the many contributions that George has made to the organization over the last three-plus years.”
During his tenure, Taylor brought some of the world’s biggest rodeos, such as RodeoHouston and the Calgary Stampede, back under the PRCA umbrella. He also orchestrated the television partnership with The Cowboy Channel, bringing rodeo coverage to broadcast television and live streaming in an unprecedented manner.
Taylor also led the establishment and growth of Junior Rodeo, incorporating some of the nation’s biggest youth-oriented rodeo associations.
He led the PRCA through the challenges presented by COVID-19, overseeing the shift of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in December 2020, and to include a full payout of $10 million.
Tom Glause, the PRCA's Chief Operating Officer and Director of Rodeo Administration, will serve as interim CEO, the PRCA Board announced.
