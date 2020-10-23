AUSTIN, Texas — Barrel racers Chenessa McGraw of Hamilton and Maggie Poloncic of Gillette, Wyoming, each earned a spot in the top four on the Women's Rodeo World Championship leaderboard and will be directly seeded into the main event of the inaugural Women's Rodeo World Championship Nov. 8-15 in Texas.
The WCRA and Professional Bull Riders announced the top four leaderboard athletes advancing to the main event of the Women’s Rodeo World Championship on Thursday. A leaderboard pool roster of 60 additional women's rodeo athletes per discipline was also announced ahead of the $750,000 event slated to be held in tandem with the 2020 PBR World Finals in Texas.
The Women’s Rodeo World Championship will pay equal money in all four competing disciplines (breakaway roping, barrel racing and team roping, heading and heeling), according to a press release from the WCRA and PBR. Each discipline champion will collect $60,000, while the all-around champion will earn a $20,000 bonus.
According to the press release, the athletes in the to four spots on the championship leaderboard earned the rankings by nominating their efforts on the Virtual Rodeo Qualifier.
The championship event will hold its qualifying rounds from Nov. 8-12 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, with the final six from each of the four disciplines advancing to run at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, alongside the PBR World Finals. Competing from Nov. 13-15, team roping will be contested on Nov. 13, followed by barrel racing on Nov. 14 and breakaway roping on Nov. 15, the release noted.
The athletes ranked No. 5-64 on the leaderboard will compete in two preliminary rounds of competition to qualify into the main event. Cowgirls who did not earn a position on the WCRA leaderboard can still compete in the championship event through the open pools. Open entries for the Women’s Rodeo World Championship will remain open until Oct. 25. Entry fees are $750 and are taken on entrytool.com. All female athlete’s ages 13 and up are eligible to enter the event.
