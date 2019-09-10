PUYALLUP, Wash. – Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged and Helena team roper Chase Tryan won ProRodeo Tour Finale titles this past weekend.
The ProRodeo Tour Finale featured the top 24 competitors in each event. It is one of the last high-paying rodeos for the 2019 regular season which concludes on Sept. 30.
Meged, who won the sudden-death final round with a time of 8.5 seconds, earned $8,633.
“The top guys are all here and it’s dirty-tough,” he told the PRCA.
The 21-year-old cowboy has climbed to second in the world tie-down roping standings and is just $12,021 within leader Caleb Smidt. Meged won the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo and national collegiate titles earlier this year.
Meged also leads the PRCA tie-down roping rookie standings with $119,878 won.
Tryan, roping with Brenten Hall, earned $10,131 at the ProRodeo Tour Finale. Tryan and Hall won the final round with a time of 5.9 seconds. The money won has put Tryan 11th in the PRCA world team roping heeling standings.
Other winners were: Stetson Wright, saddle bronc; Clayton Biglow, bareback; Hunter Cure, steer wrestling; Ivy Conrado, barrel racing; Jordan Hansen, bull riding.
