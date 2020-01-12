GREAT FALLS -- Ty Erickson of Helena, and Winston's Jesse and Lindsay Kruse, were crowned champions at the 41st annual Montana Pro Circuit Finals Rodeo on Sunday.
Erickson, the reigning world steer wrestling champion, captured his fifth Montana PRCA Circuit title, having pocketed $21,590 on the year. He also won the MPFR average crown in the Four Seasons Arena, grounding three steers in 10.6 seconds, while collecting $3,534.
Jesse Kruse garnered his third straight -- and sixth overall -- year-end circuit saddle bronc championship, with season earnings of $16,957. The 2009 PRCA world titlist, he placed runner-up in the average, scoring 228 points on three rides for $2,651.
Jesse's wife, barrel racer Lindsay Kruse, claimed her fourth Montana circuit crown, totaling $22,664 in yearly earnings. This is the second time for double year-end victories by the Kruses, having previously turned the trick in 2017.
The threesome have qualified for the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Florida in April.
Capital City cowgirl Shelby (Blixt) Gill placed third in the barrel's average standings, clocking a combined time of 40.44 seconds for three turns around the cloverleaf, while pocketing $1,767.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.