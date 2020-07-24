GUTHRIE, Okla. — Several Montana cowboys and cowgirls performed well at the National High School Finals Rodeo, which began last Friday and ended Thursday at the Lazy E Arena.
Helena's Sam Petersen had the best finish of all Montanans at the NHSFR, placing second in bareback riding. His final average score was 237, two points behind winner Mason Stuller of Veneta, Oregon. East Helena's Kaleb Norstrom was tied for 11th (213) in the 49-person event.
Great Falls' Cole Detton finished with a steer wrestling average of 15.53 seconds, good for fifth place in the 108-person event. Cash Robb of Altamont, Utah, won the event with a time of 13.01. Belgrade's Jaden Whitman was 12th (17.36).
Jordan's Lacey Lawrence had the fifth best barrel racing average of the 168 athletes who competed in the event. Her time of 46.873 seconds was 0.7 seconds behind winner of Jade Rindlisbacher of Lakeshore, Utah.
Helena's Haven Wolstein placed eighth in breakaway roping with an average of 10.13 seconds.
Miles City's Harley Meged was ninth in pole bending with an average time of 61.173 seconds.
Miles City's Roan Burrows finished tied for 15th in the 68-person boys cutting with 422 points.
Montana finished 10th in the overall team standings among the 39 states represented at the NHSFR. The Treasure State was also 10th in the boys standings (out of 33 states) and 13th in the girls standings (out of 36).
