BILLINGS — The Montana High School Rodeo Association has canceled the Great Falls and Billings rodeos scheduled for this weekend.

A notice was posted on the organization’s website (www.mhsra.com).

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the status of future rodeos will be decided on a week-by-week basis "until things settle down," the statement said. Every Monday the MHSRA board and the individual rodeo committees will meet to determine the fate of that weekend’s rodeos.

For information, visit the MHSRA website.

Tags

Load comments