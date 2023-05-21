FORT WORTH, Texas — An incredible rally led to to a historic finish on Sunday at Dickies Arena.

And, a legendary Montanan clowned around for the fans one last time before beginning to write the next chapter in his career.

Rafael Jose de Brito of Potirendaba, Brazil, etched his name in the Professional Bull Riders history books Sunday as he completed a come-from-behind surge in the standings to win the 30th anniversary World Finals event and the world championship.

The 31-year-old, who arrived in the United States in the summer of 2022, became the first rider to ever win the world title and Rookie of the Year honors in the same season the PBR reported in a press release.

“I want to thank God for making this dream come true and for all He has done for me,” Brito said from the arena dirt as he hoisted three glittering buckles the PBR release stated. “I put in the work. I rode bulls day after day. It’s a great thing to have my name next to champions like Adriano (Moraes), Guilherme (Marchi), Silvano (Alves), Kaique (Pacheco) and Jose (Vitor Leme). I want to dedicate this to Kaique at home watching.”

Pacheco, who was top-ranked at the conclusion of the regular season, didn't compete in the World Finals due to an injury. Pacheco had fractured the tibia and fibula of his right leg at the Tacoma, Washington, Unleash The Beast Tour stop April 23 and had surgery the next day.

The World Finals was also the last time Montana's Flint Rasmussen, the iconic PBR "exclusive arena entertainer" performed for the fans dressed in his rodeo clown gear. Rasmussen, who was famous among PBR fans for entertaining the crowd with his jokes, dancing, commentary and stories, announced he'd be retiring from his current role in February. Rasmussen is set to join the television broadcast as a commentator for the PBR Team Series this summer.

Brito traveled to Dickies Arena for his career-first World Finals ranked No. 9 in the heated gold buckle battle but atop the race amongst first-year Unleash The Beast competitors the PBR reported. He did not record a qualified ride in his first two attempts, but scored a 90.5-point score above Chiseled for the first 90-point ride of the Finals in round three.

After a no-score in round four, Brito bounced back in the next frame for an 89.25-point score. He then had 88.5- and 88.25-point rides. Brito netted an aggregate of 356.50 for 783 points and earned $1,390,500 for the world championship and World Finals event win. He totaled $1,586,514 in winnings this year.

Wingson Henrique da Silva finished with an aggregate of 351.75 over eight rounds for 508 points to claim second at the World Finals. Ramon de Lima was third with an aggregate of 264.

In the world championship race two-time titlist Jose Vitor Leme finished second, 287 points behind Brito. Pacheco placed third, 358 points from first.

Leme placed eight at the World Finals with rides of 88.5 and 90.25 for an aggregate of 178.75.

Former Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty recorded a score of 88.25 points in the first round to net 44 points. He was 22nd at the World Finals and 22nd in the year-end standings, 1,041.17 points behind Brito. Dougherty pocketed $80,626.67 in winnings this year.

Dakota Louis of Browning, who finished the regular season 45th in the standings and was an injury replacement for Pacheco at the World Finals, didn't record a score. Louis finished the season 48th in the standings (1,233.50 points behind Brito) and had winnings of $18,187.

Two-time world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg battled injuries and only competed in four events this season. Before the World Finals began, a story on the PBR website listed the Montana bull rider with a group of cowboys who were "out because of injury/other." Lockwood finished the season ranked 41st with $37,375 in earnings and 1,179 points behind Brito.

Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett only competed in four events this year and was tied for 72nd in the final rankings.

In addition to becoming the first rider to win all three titles in the same season, Brito is now just the eighth rider to capture both the world championship and World Finals event win the same season, joining Daylon Swearingen (2022 – Piffard, New York), Leme (2021), Lockwood (2019), Silvano Alves (2014 – Pilar do Sul Brazil), J.B. Mauney (2013 – Statesville, North Carolina), Renato Nunes (2010 – Buritama, Brazil) and Mike Lee (2004 – Decatur, Texas). Lee was born in Billings.

Brito is now the 21st different rider — and eighth Brazilian — to claim the world championship. It is the 13th time a rider from Brazil has won the world title the PBR reported.

Ridin’ Solo (Cord McCoy/Bill McCarty/McCoy Rodeo) repeated as the YETI PBR World Champion Bull. The champion bovine athlete notched a 45.70-point world average, finishing 0.07 points ahead of runners-up Legend and Flapjack.

Ridin’ Solo is now just the seventh animal athlete ever to win the honor in multiple seasons the PBR reported. He joined an elite club which includes two-time PBR world champion bulls Dillinger (Herrington Cattle Co.), Bones (Teague Bucking Bulls) and Smooth Operator (Dakota Rodeo/Julie Rosen/Clay Struve/Chad Berger), and three-time PBR world champion bulls Little Yellow Jacket (Berger/Teague/Taupin), Bushwacker (Julio Moreno Bucking Bulls) and SweetPro’s Bruiser (D&H Cattle Co./Buck Cattle Co.).

Ridin’ Solo was also named the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Finals, earning a $25,000 bonus, as the animal athlete who posted the top combined score across his three outs logged during the Finals.

Blake Sharp was crowned the PBR Stock Contractor of the Year. The honor was Sharp’s first. Chad Berger had won the award the past nine seasons.

The PBR Team Series is scheduled to begin its second season July 24-25 at Cheyenne Frontier Days.