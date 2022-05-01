BILLINGS — Mission accomplished.
Dakota Louis came to Billings ranked 39th and on the bubble of making the Professional Bull Riders World Finals May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Browning cowboy doesn’t have to worry about competing in Texas any more. Not after Sunday.
Louis punched his ticket to the big dance after a wire-to-wire, walk-off victory at the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational presented by Ariat at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The event was the finale of the Unleash The Beast regular season.
Louis came up big in the clutch with a 91-point, event-winning ride aboard Drago at his home-state event. It was the final ride of the night, and after it was over the party began with a majority of the fans hooting and hollering and applauding the Montana cowboy.
“It was a lifelong goal,” said Louis, 29, of winning the Metra event. “To achieve that and be able to do it here with my family is an unreal feeling. I’ve been wanting to do it a long time.”
Louis attended his first PBR event at the Metra when he was 8 with his grandmother and his younger brother.
And ever since that day Louis has wanted to be the Billings PBR champion.
Prior to the three-day elite series invitational beginning on Friday night at MetraPark, the Northern Cheyenne tribal member who is also of Blackfeet descent had it in his mind that he was going to win the event.
“I’m looking to win first,” Louis told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Friday, just prior to the competition starting. “I didn’t come for anything else but to win this event. For me, it is one of my goals to win this event. It was an emotional event for me as a junior.
“I’ve yet to win a UTB. This would be the perfect one if I could get the first win.”
Louis said the strategy of aiming for the win and visualizing victory was key to his success. After all, a unique format was put into play for the Billings stop with the first round spread over two days and a total of 65 cowboys competing.
All of the cowboys entered at Billings had a mathematical chance to qualify for the World Finals.
The top 35 healthy and active riders in the standings qualify, along with five wild cards that will be awarded at the end of the Velocity Tour Finals May 6-7 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
So, Louis knew all the other competitors would be giving it their all in Billings as well.
“I feel it was the only way I could go at it this weekend,” said Louis. “With the competition and the bulls, we had to have our 'A' game.”
Entering Sunday, Louis was the co-leader with World No. 3 Kaique Pacheco after each had a score of 88.5 in the opening round Friday.
On Sunday, Louis grabbed the early second-round lead with an 85.75-point score aboard Air Tight Alibi to net an aggregate of 174.25. The lead held up entering the finals.
Louis earned the right to choose first in the bull draft as he was the leading rider entering the finals. He selected Trail of Tears. As the leader, Louis was the last rider out of the chutes in the championship round.
He needed a qualified, 8-second ride, but he didn’t need just any ride. Louis needed a score of at least 89.75 to win as Lucas Divino had three successful rides, including a 92 in the championship round, for an aggregate of 263.75.
“You let the pressure play to your advantage,” said Louis. “I had my buddies and my dad back there with me. … My dad said to try my best and keep reaching.”
Louis was awarded a re-ride in the championship round because the judges decided Trail of Tears “was not technically sound,” according to a PBR press release.
With the drama and suspense mounting, and supported by a very loud home-state crowd, Louis answered the call. The 2011 Browning High School graduate rode to a score of 91 aboard Drago for the event victory as the decibel level of the cheering fans likely shook cobwebs from the catwalk.
Now, Louis who has competed full-time in the PBR for five years, has his first elite series victory.
The win was worth $47,411.67 and netted Louis 134 points in the world standings. He jumped 17 positions in the world standings from 39 to 22. Overall, Louis totaled an aggregate score of 265.25 for his three rides.
Finishing second was Divino, the only other cowboy to ride all three of his bulls. World No. 2 Daylon Swearingen, who didn’t record a score in the first round but who had an 87 in the second round and a 91 in the final round on Sunday, was third with an aggregate of 178. Pacheco, the 2018 world champion, was fourth with an aggregate of 173.5 after failing to post a score in the championship round.
Mason Taylor was fifth with scores of 86.5 and 82.25. Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett, who had a score of 85 in the first round on Saturday, didn’t have a qualified ride on Sunday and finished 16th. Triplett earned 11 points in the world standings and is now ranked 27th.
Louis father, Greg Louis, was there cheering his son on and assisting him in the chutes area as he prepared to ride. Greg Louis was also a bull rider and the 2005 and 2008 Indian National Finals Rodeo bull riding champion. Dakota Louis is a three-time INFR champion (2010, 2012, 2013).
“It’s a good deal,” Greg Louis said of his son’s victory. “I rode here back in the day and so we’ve rodeoed here a bunch at the Metra since he was growing up.
“It’s an awesome deal for him to come to this level and he knew what he had to do. He was on the bubble to not make the World Finals. He stepped his game up this weekend.”
While Greg said he usually is busy back home at the family ranch near Glacier National Park, where Dakota also lives, he said he definitely would be cheering his son on at both the World Finals and expansion Velocity Tour Finals. Dakota Louis is eighth in the Velocity Tour standings, 15.25 points behind leader Griffin Smeltzer.
It will be Louis’ second time competing at the World Finals. He also competed there at the season finale in 2020. Louis trails World No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira, who finished 13th in Billings, by 625.25 points in the standings.
But, before he travels to Texas for the World Finals and Velocity Tour Finals, Louis was going to soak up the victory. He was still being congratulated, receiving kudos, signing autographs for fans, and posing for pictures several minutes after receiving a Montana Silversmiths belt buckle for his win.
“I can’t even explain it,” said Louis, surrounded by well-wishers, of his feelings after the emotional win. “The crowd here and the atmosphere.
“To make the World Finals and to come out here and win is everything you want. I’m truly blessed.”
NOTES: It was announced during the event that Cody Nance, the 2014 Billings champion, had recorded his 299th successful ride on Saturday with a score of 78.25. … Ridin Solo and Woopaa are now tied for first place in the bull standings after Ridin Solo had a 46.25-point bull score in the championship round Sunday when paired against Cody Jesus, who failed to cover the bovine athlete. … It was the 27th straight year in which a PBR elite series event was contested at the Metra, the longest running event for the circuit. … Former Montana State University bull rider Chase Dougherty failed to post a score at the event. … Charmer was the YETI Built For the Wild Bull of the Event after a score of 47.25 points during the 15/15 Bucking Battle Saturday when Derek Kolbaba was bucked off in 3.7 seconds.
