EAST HELENA -- The 57th annual East Helena Valley Rodeo wrapped up on Saturday night with hot weather and heated competition in some of the riding and roping events.
Sam Petersen held on to win the bareback riding competition with a score of 76 set on Friday, taking home $611. Qwint Stroh’s 79 in the saddle bronc event was good enough to net first place and earn the Dickinson, North Dakota, man $639.20 in the process.
Bull riders on Saturday night needed to beat Jason Bold’s 71 posted a night prior. Ten cowboys climbed on bulls, but only two turned in qualifying rides, including Jackson’s Caleb McMillon who notched a 74 and took home the first-place prize money of $806.99.
“Just a really nice bull. Right there at the end, he went the other way and beat me around there,” McMillon said of his ride. “A little bit of hustle and it worked out.”
McMillon’s ride ended to the cheers of a packed house in East Helena. Thousands of fans poured in the bleachers surrounding the arena on back-to-back nights to encourage cowboys and cowgirls competing in the first NRA rodeo in the area since 2019.
“That fan-power is the best power,” McMillon said. “We’ve been to like 16 rodeos in the last 18 days and it’s been awesome crowds everywhere. Dang sure helps.”
Bozeman’s Caleb Berquist was the lone competitor in the tie-down roping to break the 10-second plateau. His 8.1 second effort netted him $1,190.51 in prize money, while East Helena’s Dixon Winn earned $910.39 with a 10.6-second second-place finish.
In the steer wrestling event, Jaden Whitman’s sub-four second mark held up from Friday, but Geraldine’s Riley Joyce jumped into second place with a 4.6 run on Saturday.
“I had a good steer, they ran that steer last night...I was riding a good horse,” Joyce said. “I just kinda saw him out and just went and got him and he was good on the ground. Everything went really well.”
Joyce, who said he has been competing for about eight years, also ran in the team roping event with his partner Kolby Bignell. While the pair failed to record a time, the local duo of Dillon Johnson and Gavin Beattie won $1,290.39 with a time of 4.3 seconds. Buffalo’s RJ Patterson and Bryant Mikkelson will take home $986.77 with a 6.2-second run.
Rachel Ward and Pray’s Gayleen Malone were the lone cowgirls to break the 18-second mark in ladies barrel racing. Ward bested Malone with a time of 17.73 seconds set on Friday night to win $1,098.86. Malone netted $902.64 for a second place finish.
The winner in the ladies breakaway roping was decided by 0.2 seconds. In fact, the top-three was separated by less than half a second. Great Falls’ Stephanie Rollins, who tied for first in the event back in 2019, set the pace at 2.5 seconds to win $1,256.78. Helena’s Hailey Burger won $1,032.36 and Bozeman’s Paige Rasmussen took home $807.93 with second- and third-place finishes.
“This is one of my favorite rodeos,” Joyce said. “There’s huge crowds here, it’s a lot of fun. Everything is right on top of you so it’s loud and fun. It’s a great place to have a rodeo.”
