TUCSON, Ariz. — Brady Oleson of Blackfoot, Idaho, captured the first Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast event of the season with a 3-for-3 performance at the Monster Energy Invitational over the weekend.
Oleson put together scores of 89.75, 88 and 90.75 for an aggregate of 268.5 and 133.5 world standings points. He earned $43,570.33 for the victory and was one of four riders with a perfect performance over the two-day stop.
On Saturday, Oleson shared the round win with Cooper Davis and Daniel Keeping with all three recording scores of 89.75.
As the competition wrapped up on Sunday, Thiago Salgado (266.75 aggregate), Keyshawn Whitehorse (264) and Andrew Alvidrez (263.5) also were 3 for 3 over the weekend. Boudreaux Campbell finished fifth with an aggregate of 179.25 for two successful rides. Davis added a score of 89 to finish sixth and Keeping wound up ninth as he had a score of 86.25 to pair with his Saturday effort.
Montana bull riders Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett didn't post a score. Jess Lockwood of Volborg is still out due to an injury. In late August it was reported the two-time PBR world champion tore his left posterior cruciate ligament while practicing.
In a Nov. 26 article previewing the Tucson stop on the PBR website, Justin Felisko wrote that Lockwood recently was told by his doctor that the knee was "looking good." Felisko reported that Lockwood was focused on strengthening the knee before returning to competition.
The next stop for the UTB tour is in St. Louis Dec. 3-4.
