BILLINGS — Sage Newman is starting to build quite the impressive rodeo résumé.
The Melstone saddle bronc rider qualified for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2021 and finished 11th in the world standings with $125,375.22 in earnings.
On Saturday at the RodeoHouston at NRG Stadium in Houston, Newman rode Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Billie for a score of 93 points in the championship shootout to earn $50,000 and the event win.
Winning the bracketed rodeo was the most prestigious victory of Newman’s career the 24-year-old told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview on Sunday. Newman turned professional in 2017.
“That’s definitely the biggest. I’ll remember that day forever,” Newman said from a stop in Montgomery, Alabama. “RodeoHouston is legendary. That is my first time there. To be able to go down and win it, I can’t even describe the feeling.”
Newman wasn’t the only Treasure State cowboy to earn a victory at the high-paying rodeo.
Team roper Clay Tryan of Billings and partner Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, had a time of 6.4 seconds in the championship shootout to take home $50,000 apiece.
Overall, Newman collected $57,500 at the event. Tryan netted $54,500 in winnings. Both topped their respective events in money won.
The victory also pushed both cowboys to the top of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.
Tryan now has $65,921.93 in winnings this year to lead the team roping headers charts. Second on that list is Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, with $50,678.73. For Tryan, being the world leader isn’t anything new. A PRCA member since 1997, the 42-year-old Tryan has qualified for 19 National Finals Rodeos and captured three world titles.
Newman, with $87,986.35 in earnings, leads Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, by $16,146.49. For Newman, it is the first time he’s led the PRCA saddle bronc standings.
“It is unreal. I don’t look at the standings. I don’t care to look at the standings,” he said when asked about being the PRCA saddle bronc leader. “I do my job and let the chips fall as they may. To be able to do my job feels pretty good. I hope to keep it rolling.”
In earning the title at RodeoHoston — which offers a total payoff of $1,783,650 — Newman gave credit to the bucking broncs he rode at the lengthy event, which started on Feb. 28.
In the Super Series 4 bracket, Newman was second in the first round with an 87, tied for first in the second round with 83, and was third in the third round with 84 to finish second in the bracket and advance.
In the wild-card round, Newman posted a score of 90. In the Super Shootout championship round, Newman’s ride was scored an 88 and then came the 93 in the championship shootout to secure the victory.
“Well, honestly, I just drew some really good horses,” said Newman.
Newman explained that the top 30 in the world qualify for the premier rodeo.
“I had never been there before, but I had a good year last year and it got me into this year,” he said. “I was happy to be there and it was a blast.
“It was unreal. The bronc riding there was unreal. The stock was really good. The bronc riders showed up to ride some broncs. It was really good bronc riding. There was 90s all week that week, to be announced the winner I couldn’t describe the feeling and couldn’t believe it honestly.”
Newman was in Montgomery competing in the Southeastern Livestock Exposition on Sunday. Although he didn’t score in that rodeo, that was OK after the biggest win of his career. Plus, there are more rodeos ahead as Newman aims for a second consecutive NFR bid this December.
Next up for Newman is the semifinals of Rodeo Austin (Texas) later this week. Rodeo Austin is the last big winter rodeo, Newman said. Already this season, Newman has competed at three major winter rodeos in Denver, Fort Worth and San Antonio.
Newman and traveling partners Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Kolby Wanchuk of Sherwood Park, Alberta, and Tanner Butner, who hails from Daniel, Wyoming, but who now lives in Dillon, plan to hit some of the spring rodeos and go hard this summer.
“This is the downward slide of winter rodeos. It will slow down in to the spring and once we hit June it will be full-bore,” said Newman. “In June, July and August, there is a rodeo every day.”
Newman is looking forward to a little break but is excited about the rest of the season and more chances to add to his rodeo résumé.
“I hope to keep it rolling,” Newman said. “I feel great and am healthy and having a blast.”
