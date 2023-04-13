BILLINGS — Flint Rasmussen has been inside (much) bigger venues than First Interstate Arena at MetraPark since he first watched rodeos there as a youth in the 1980s.

But arguably no arena, stadium or stage carries as much personal meaning for the longtime Professional Bull Riders rodeo clown, entertainer and all-around funnyman. His career, from its humble beginnings in rural Montana, has had its heavy share of major moments through Metra's passageways and rodeo dirt.

Tagging along with his father, who used to announce Northern Rodeo Association events at the venue, the wide-eyed Rasmussen always gazed in awe whenever he was taken down to Billings to watch shows from his hometown of Choteau. The Metra's decades-old age and 12,000-seat at most capacity obviously pales in comparison to the sleek architecture and grandiose spectacles brought upon by more modern arenas today, but at the time for a teenage Rasmussen, who spent his upbringing in the tiny town of just above 1,700 in Teton County, it was the grandest stage of them all.

"I remember coming (to the Metra) when I was probably junior-high age and walking in and going, 'This is the biggest arena I have ever been in,'" Rasmussen said. "I was just amazed. Back then, it was fairly new, and I was in awe of this cool arena."

Eventually, Rasmussen was working those same Northern Rodeo Association shows at the arena. Not long after that, he was tending to the annual Northern International Livestock Exposition rodeo there. And after a little while, when his current job with the PBR came along, Rasmussen was touring and working shows far beyond Montana, though always had the Billings stop circled on his calendar as an annual homecoming and rendezvous with in-state friends and family.

But after five different decades of history with the Metra, Rasmussen — who is retiring from his role as the PBR's official entertainer at the end of the Unleash the Beast season — will perform there in his on-the-dirt role for the final time this weekend.

The Billings resident, who has been entertaining bull riding fans with humorous commentary and a heavy dose of lively personality since starting in his current position in 2006, will amuse Metra attendees one last time during the venue's PBR Wrangler Invitational Presented by Cooper Tires, which will be held from Friday to Sunday.

It'll be his final performance in his home state before he officially retires donning the clown makeup at the end of the PBR World Finals next month in Fort Worth, Texas, of which from there he'll transition into a television commentary role for the PBR Team Series season later in the year.

Rasmussen said that since announcing his decision in February, he mostly hasn't pondered much on how the close of clown career is coming, saying that he's been immersed in the job and grind of the touring schedule too much to reflect too heavily.

But as his curtain call in Billings approaches, a return to what's been such hallowed ground for him has finally gotten him to think about the end.

"It's kind of the first place that I have been reflecting a little more," Rasmussen said. "That reflecting and the emotional part of it, I've kind of avoided it because I'm still working. I still want to be good at it, we still have a show to do every night. But this one, there is a little sentiment there. There is a little bit of emotion there just because I have worked in this arena so many times."

There's usually a heavy dose of names he knows at Metra shows whenever he comes back for an event there, Rasmussen said. But this year, with it being known information that it's his finale on the Metra dirt, Rasmussen noted that it seems as if he's getting more messages of home support and more indication that the number of folks coming to see him is higher than ever.

Of course, as part of his schtick, Rasmussen plans to get his playful barbs in regarding the people, places and features that make up the state he loves dearly. "I get to make jokes about Melstone and Forsyth and Miles City. I don't get to do that anywhere else," he said, making up just one part of the uniquely Montanan comedy he's flung out for years at the Metra that makes it wildly different from a trip to Madison Square Garden or Las Vegas, for instance.

But post-show at Metra, when he gets to meet fans face-to-face — as he'll do Saturday night on the arena concourse for attendees who purchase one of his jerseys — the line of people tells Rasmussen one-by-one where they're from. And for everyone that replies with a Treasure State town name, Rasmussen has something naturally witty or notable to say back about it because, as he's found, "there is always a connection" from Montanan to Montanan.

"I hope it means something to people," Rasmussen said. "I'm not trying to make more of who I am — that's more PBR promoting it, not myself — but I hope people who have watched me for all these years take advantage of it and come and show their appreciation, because I sure appreciate them.

"That's kind of the point, is I want to make sure people know how much I've appreciated all the years of it. I've been treated well in this profession and I appreciate the fans, whether I know the people or don't."

In terms of how he's approaching Friday's opening night of competition and walking out to thousands of pairs of eyes and ears locked in on his every move and word, Rasmussen said that he's thought about what he'll be be like in that moment often. He thinks of what he'll say when the mic's on, which of uniforms he owns that has the number "406" on the back that he'll wear, and the body language he'll show to the crowd — plus the internal pressure he'll feel inside.

But right before his initial appearance happens at the beginning of the show, the PA announcer on duty will announce Rasmussen. Each of the three nights this weekend, like in every introduction he has no matter the event's location, his name will be paired with the declaration of his home state.

In Billings, though, that home state announcement means a little more, and the crowd lets him know about it.

"To this day, even when I'm ready to call it quits, I get goosebumps (and) chills at certain places, in certain atmospheres," Rasmussen said. "I do, in Billings, feel like when I initially come out in the arena that everybody's kind of watching me, so I'm very conscious of that. But I have thought about it."

With the attention upon him and patrons eagerly awaiting for him to unleash all of his zingers, Rasmussen, ironically for a man that's made his living on providing rapid-fire comedy, is still pondering what that opening icebreaker to get the party started in his final Metra act will be.

But when the wisecrack does arrive, Rasmussen will officially be in his element once again.

And in Billings, where one of the biggest seeds for his clowning around was planted, that former Choteau kid who's trekked the globe will captivate a home-state audience one last time.

"I haven't yet decided what that's going to be," Rasmussen said of his initial one-liner to start the show. "It'll come to me. It'll come to me when the music gets loud and the lights come up. Something's going to come to me, and man, I hope it's a good one."