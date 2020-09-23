COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, women ropers will compete for the first-ever world championship: the National Finals Breakaway Roping and a $200,000 purse at this three-day event in December.
A press release from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said that the circuit and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association have been working together for the last year to promote breakaway roping and grow the sport.
“We are thrilled that we’ve been able to move breakaway roping to this point and so appreciative of the good people at Wrangler, for helping us make this possible,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the PRCA, in the release. “We’re giving our fans everything they wanted and more at the Wrangler NFR this year. This 10-day event — the Super Bowl of rodeo — will be a spectacular fan experience.”
The NFBR will take place over three days during the NFR this year. Cowgirls competing for this first world championship will be in the arena Dec. 8-10. The NFBR will be a separate ticketed event from the NFR. The NFR runs from Dec. 3-12.
