COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The inaugural NFR Playoff will play a bigger role than ever when it pays out $1 million the second weekend of September.
The NFR Playoff will take place at the Puyallup Rodeo at the Washington State Fair Sept. 8-11, and will crown the champions of the season-long NFR Playoff Series. The $1 million payout just before the PRCA regular season ends on Sept. 30 will play a key role in catapulting athletes into the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
"We are proud to have the NFR Playoff as a part of the storied Puyallup Rodeo and it will offer a great payout for our athletes and crown NFR Playoff Series champions," PRCA CEO Tom Glause said in a press release issued by the circuit. "It will also play a huge factor in helping them secure berths for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo."
The Top 23 competitors in each event from the NFR Playoff Series standings, plus each winner from the NFR Open July 13-16, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will compete for their share of $1 million in Puyallup.
In addition to bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding, breakaway roping will be held at the NFR Playoff, according to the PRCA press release.
"All eyes will be on this event at the end of the year with NFR berths on the line," said WPRA president Jimmie Munroe in the news release. "We are excited to have breakaway roping included with equal money and can't wait to see all the action play out in this unique environment alongside the Washington State Fair."
The ProRodeo season concludes Sept. 30. The top 15 athletes in the world standings in each event will qualify for the 2022 NFR.
