DILLON — Already known for the Labor Day PRCA Rodeo, Dillon began a new annual event this week called Territorial Rodeo Days, which gave rodeo athletes from throughout the region the chance to compete.
The Beaverhead Fairgrounds hosted 16 bulls, a variety of broncs and stands full of rodeo enthusiasts who came out for a show. The Friday-night crowd watched bull riding, roping and a rodeo clown on a unique night of entertainment.
While the rodeo days, which began on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday, have been a fun event for the community, event organizer and chamber of commerce director Rebecca Jones said it has played into the community's history.
"In Dillon rodeo has a heritage, it goes back to the gold mining days," Jones said. "Rodeo became the big thing in this area and we are still paying homage to that."
The rodeo days are a fundraiser for the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce. Tickets to the event are sold for a small fee, proceeds from which benefit the community and local businesses in Dillon.
Thursday night's rodeo was more of a practice run while the main events took place on Friday and will continue through the weekend, according to Jones. She said her goal is to bring another premiere rodeo to Dillon to compliment the PRCA Rodeo in September.
"We had folks from all over the country, folks from South Carolina and Georgia calling and wanting to participate," Jones said. "We love the PRCA but we want to give people another chance to visit Beaverhead County."
The rodeo included athletes in the Senior Pro circuit, which gave individuals ranging from teenagers to those in their seventies an opportunity to participate.
Taking place at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds, Territorial Rodeo Days will continue on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 6 p.m..
