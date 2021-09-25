MPRHWF Banquet is Saturday

The 16th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame scholarship fundraising banquet is Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

There will be a meet and greet in the Legacy Room starting at 1 p.m. with appetizers, a no-host bar, Western music artist Shay Wacker and National Finals Rodeo highlights shown on a big screen. A special guest appearance will be made by actor Forrie J. Smith.

The Legends category recipients that will be inducted into the MPRHWF include: bull rider Clint Branger of Roscoe, bull rider Scott Breding of Edgar, saddle bronc rider Bill Greenough of Red Lodge (deceased), saddle bronc rider Billy Greenough of Fromberg and 1997 PRCA world champion steer wrestler Brad Gleason of Touchet, Washington. Gleason is originally from Ennis.

Journalist John Moore of Miles City will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Elaine Graveley, a longtime rodeo secretary, of Townsend will be honored with the Lady of the West distinction.

Other Class of 2021 honorees include: Scott Breen of Billings (Great Montana Sportscaster), John Beug of Red Lodge (Great Montana Veterinarian), Murdoch's of Bozeman (Great Montana Western Store), and Gary and Linda Crowder of Billings (Great Montana Horse Trainer).

The Great Montana Ranches that will be recognized are: Schulz/Cummings of Lewistown, Double M Livestock of Choteau, Weaver Ranch of Big Sandy, Fauth Ranch of Lavina, McCauley Ranch of Boulder, Kern Ranch of Pryor and Hill Ranch of Mosby.

Great Rodeo Families to be honored are the Gene Maher of Bozeman, Larry McComb of Billings and Jerry Small of Busby families.

Western Heritage Awards will be presented to the Yost family of Billings, John and Connie Ahlgren of Grass Range and the Leininger Ranch of Westby.

Kenny Drinkwalter of Huntley will be singled out as a Great Montana Ferrier. The Billings Livestock Commission will be acknowledged for Great Livestock Auctions.

Tickets for the banquet are $90 and are available until Sept. 29.

One of the goals of the MPRHWF is to award college scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Montana who want to pursue rodeo in college. According to the group's website, $600,000 in scholarships have been awarded by the organization over the years.

For banquet reservations, call 406-256-6515. For information, visit montanaprorodeo.org.

— John Letasky, 406mtsports.com