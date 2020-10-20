BILLINGS — Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett will miss the Professional Bull Riders World Finals Nov. 12-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
According to a tweet on Tuesday morning from Justin Felisko of the PBR, Triplett will have hip surgery and miss the championships.
After weighing his options for a few weeks, @triplett_matt has decided he will undergo hip surgery and miss the PBR Finals.— Justin Felisko (@jfelisko) October 20, 2020
Triplett, if healthy, could have been a contender for the 2020 Finals event title after finishing second last year.
Triplett has been sidelined with a left hip adductor muscle strain suffered in Salt Lake City on Aug. 21.
The 29-year-old Triplett is ranked 21st in the world standings. He earned $122,496.48 this season.
Triplett, a 2010 Columbia Falls High School graduate who now lives in Canton, South Dakota, finished second at the World Finals last year to Jess Lockwood of Volborg, who also won the overall world championship. Last year, Triplett finished seventh in the overall standings.
