BILLINGS — It’s not how you start, but where you finish.
And on Saturday in Houston, veteran Billings team roper Clay Tryan and partner Jake Long of Coffeyville, Kansas, finished as the champions at RodeoHouston at NRG Stadium.
Tryan, who began his PRCA career in 1997, and Long had a time of 6.4 seconds in the championship shootout to net $50,000 apiece. Clay Smith of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, were second in the round with a time of 9.3 seconds for $20,000. The top four teams advanced to the finals in the bracketed rodeo.
In the Super Shootout championship round, Tryan and Long were first in 5.1 seconds to set the scene for the championship shootout.
“We made a couple decent runs. We won the semifinals and we got to go last in the final four and the three teams in front of us had penalties or misses,” explained Tryan in a phone interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “So, we had to basically catch the steer to win it. So, that was the advantage of winning the semifinals and getting to go last.”
In the Super Series 4 bracket, Tryan and Long didn’t record a score in the first two rounds. In round three, the duo knew it was either go big, or go home. Tryan and Long indeed went big and had a round-winning time of 4.3 seconds that allowed them to advance as the No. 3 seed out of the bracket into the Super Shootout.
“We had to win the third run to advance,” the 42-year-old Tryan said.
In the Super Series Semifinal 2, Tryan and Long then tied with Smith and Corkill with a time of 5.3 seconds to advance.
The bracketed rodeo began on Feb. 28. Tryan said the setup of the rodeo is appealing.
“That makes the rodeo awesome. It’s not just a one and done deal,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome to rope six head in a rodeo.”
Tryan has scored many impressive victories in his career. The 19-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier is a three-time world champion (2005, 2013-14) and has twice won the average at the NFR (2004, 2014).
But, even with all of those accolades the win in Houston ranks near the top for Tryan, who resides with his family in Lipan, Texas. Tryan, a Plentywood native who graduated from Shepherd High School in 1997, rose to No. 1 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings in team roping for headers.
Tryan now has $65,921.93 in winnings this year. Last year’s world champion, Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, is second with $50,678.73.
“It’s tough to win. I’ve been there 20-some times, every year since 1998 and I’ve only won it twice,” he said. “It is dang sure tough to win.
“Since it counts for the world standings, that’s a huge boost. It’s the biggest rodeo of the year, other than the NFR. You go right to No. 1 if you win it.”
Overall, Tryan netted $54,500 in winnings, which is one of the richest hauls the cowboy has made in his career.
“I’ve won some team roping jackpots that paid more. It’s the biggest rodeo I’ve ever won,” he said. “I won it (RodeoHouston) in 2016 and I probably won the same amount of money then. It didn’t count for the world standings that year.
“It’s been the biggest one rodeo that counts for the standings I’ve ever won.”
Winning the prestigious RodeoHouston a second time, and at this stage of his career, was not lost on Tryan.
“The NFR is bigger and that’s it. It is No. 2 and it’s legendary,” he said of RodeoHouston. “To win it once is hard, to win it twice is good. I’ve had a long career, which is a good thing. You get a lot of opportunities. It’s a young man’s game. It is pretty cool I’ve been able to somehow stay competitive all these years.”
Tryan wasn’t the only winner from the Treasure State in Houston. Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman scored 93 points aboard Billie to earn $50,000 in the championship shootout and walk away as the champion. Newman also climbed to No. 1 in the world standings.
“I think it’s awesome. It really is awesome,” said Tryan of Montana cowboys winning two events at NRG Stadium.
Clay and his wife, Bobbie, have three sons — Tyler (16), Braylon (14) and Dash (7).
“We have a lot of baseball practices, and roping, and basketball games,” said Tryan. “We have a pretty busy schedule.”
Tryan said he’ll be competing in Rodeo Austin, which has a purse of $360,000, this week. With the big payday and family time on the agenda, Tryan said he wasn’t planning on competing at many of the spring rodeos but would rodeo hard this summer. He did say there were some jackpot team roping events on his calendar in the near future.
Achieving the No. 1 ranking in the world yet again after the win in Houston was personally satisfying for Tryan.
“It’s good at my age. Anytime you are No. 1, it’s never a bad thing,” he said. “But the year is just really getting started. I’ve had a lot of other stuff going on with my kids. It’s good for me to maybe not have to go as hard to make the NFR.”
A goal for Tryan is qualifying for a 20th NFR. Tryan qualified for the year-end rodeo in Vegas from 2001-07, then again from 2009-15 and from 2017-21.
And if Tryan is to qualify for that 20th NFR, he won’t be happy just being there.
“Absolutely, I want to make it to 20. I am really close now,” said Tryan. “I need to go get it done here. That’s the goal and once you get there it’s like anyone else, you want to finish the deal and win a world title. That’s so far away. The cliché, take it one game or rodeo at a time, it’s true. We are only in March. There’s a lot that goes on between now and December. You go try and rope and do well all summer long.”
