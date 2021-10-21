BILLINGS — Changing to a different saddle provided a change of luck for Montana cowboy Houston Brown.
The 23-year-old and 2017 graduate of Powder River County High School in Broadus is leading the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit standings in saddle bronc with $12,748.45. Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge is second at $12,034.61.
However, the season didn't start off quite like Brown would have liked and he had to make a move to climb the leaderboard.
"It's been going pretty good," he said. "It was a rough start. Winter was slow, and the end of summer and early fall I started drawing good and had good luck."
After that slow start, Brown — who bucked to a 72.5 in the first performance of the NILE Stock Show & Rodeo on Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark — made some adjustments.
“I started the year riding OK. I had a saddle I used that was broken,” Brown said. “I had to change saddles and had a little tough time getting used to the new saddle. After I got used to it, I got dialed in.”
The NILE PRCA rodeo continues Friday and Saturday at First Interstate Arena with 7 p.m. performances each night. It is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night Friday.
Brown, a third-year pro, finished the 2021 season ranked a career-high 45th in the final PRCA regular-season standings with earnings of $20,458.91.
The 2021 PRCA regular season ended on Sept. 30, thus money earned at the NILE counts toward the 2022 standings.
Last year Brown explained he went to 75 rodeos and started early so he could try and qualify for some of the larger ProRodeo Tour rodeos. Brown said that he competed in rodeos in Wyoming, Florida, Texas, Idaho, Utah, South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado and his home state of Montana.
He eventually qualified to compete in ProRodeo Tour events and looks forward to the opportunity this year.
“It sure could have been a better year, but compared to last year it was a good change to go to the big rodeos and compete,” said Brown, adding he should qualify for more rodeos by ending the season ranked in the top 50. “I wasn’t in the Top 50 until around the Fourth of July and then I started to be able to go to some of the top rodeos.
“It helps a lot to finish the year in the top 45. It should help to get to the better rodeos in the winter run. It helps to go to the bigger and better rodeos early. Not that the other rodeos are bad, but the bigger rodeos are worth more money.”
Brown also has a date with the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in January in Great Falls. In January of 2020, Brown won the average at the Montana Circuit Finals.
Brown grew up on the family ranch southeast of Miles City in Powderville and still lives there.
“I haul hay and cows when I’m home, but you’re gone so much,” Brown said of the rodeo lifestyle.
While he’s away from home for long stretches, Brown loves his job of rodeoing and wouldn’t trade it.
“Do it while you are young and while you can,” he said. “I love it. It’s awesome. It’s the best job you can ask for. You travel the whole country and meet great people and if you do it well enough you can make good money, too.”
Brown said he started competing in the Northern Rodeo Association when he was 17 and a junior in high school. When he graduated, Brown — who lists Miles City as his hometown in PRCA results and the organization’s website — attended Laramie County Community College in Wyoming and was on the rodeo team before graduating. Brown then attended Wyoming for a year and was on the rodeo team, but when the coronavirus pandemic shut things down he returned home. In college, Brown participated in saddle bronc, tie-down roping and team roping.
Like every cowboy who rodeos, Brown’s goal is to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and capture the coveted gold buckle.
“Top 15 is the goal. The top 15 make the NFR and that’s the goal,” he said. “World champion is the goal, but being in the top 15 is the first stepping stone to getting there.”
And if another lucky bounce were to go his way and help propel the skilled young cowboy to the NFR in 2022, Brown would gladly take that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.