GREENVILLE, S.C. — Cody Casper recorded a round-winning 88-point ride on Cupcake in round one of the Professional Bull Riders Greenville Invitational on Friday.
The event is the second of the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour season.
For winning the round, Casper netted seven world points and moved up to 38th in the world standings.
Volborg's Jake Lockwood rode Uncle Gangster for 84 points to tie with three other riders for fourth. He earned 1.33 world points.
Round two and the championship round are scheduled for Saturday.
