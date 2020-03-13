HARDIN — The Big Horn County Historical Museum recently announced a new exhibit featuring Jerry Dean Small, a Northern Cheyenne rodeo legend.
Small earned his first All Around Indian National Finals Rodeo World Title in 1977, and he holds the record for the most INFR All Around Championships, having won in 1981, 1982, 1984 and 1987. He was also the INFR World Champion Steer Wrestler in 1979.
The exhibit contains many of his awards, saddles and photographs. Small died on Aug. 26, 2019, at the age of 66.
According to a press release from the museum, the exhibit will be on display through the spring.
Big Horn County Historical Museum is located at 1163 Third St. E. in Hardin. For more information about the museum, including hours of operation, call 406-665-1671 or go to bighorncountymuseum.org.
