CASPER, Wyo. — Two-time and reigning Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood placed eighth at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Casper Invitational on Friday.
Lockwood, ranked fourth, scored an 87-point ride on Empire to net two world standings points. The Volborg bull rider did not record a score in his second attempt. He now trails world leader Jose Vitor Leme, who was not entered in the event, by 714 points.
Montana bull rider Dakota Louis of Browning did not record a score.
Wallace Vieira de Oliveira posted scores of 85.5 and 88.5 for an aggregate of 174 and earned 38 points and $3,789.75.
There are only four regular-season Velocity Tour stops remaining this year and riders are competing for a spot at the expansion series' season-culminating event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Nov. 6-7.
Riders are also vying for points in an effort to finish in the top 35 in the world standings to qualify for the PBR Unleash The Beast World Finals at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 12-15.
Another Velocity Tour event is on Saturday at the Casper Events Center beginning at 7:30 p.m.
