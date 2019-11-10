LAS VEGAS – The world’s top three bull riders once again went toe-to-toe and ride-for-ride in all conquering their bulls inside a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Round 4 on Saturday night, and deciding the 2019 PBR Unleash The Beast World Finals will go down to the final out.
While World No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme, No. 2 Jess Lockwood and No. 3 Chase Outlaw delivered qualified rides to intensify the World Championship race, Rubens Barbosa of Iaciara, Brazil, recorded the fourth highest-marked ride in the history of the World Finals on Chiseled for 95.75 points to win Round 4.
Heading into the final day of competition, Lockwood had inched yet closer to Leme and now trails by 377.49 points.
Outlaw set the tone early Saturday night, covering Catch My Drift for 88 points, heightening the pressure upon Lockwood and Leme.
Lockwood then erupted for his third consecutive 90-point ride of the 2019 PBR World Finals, reaching the 8-second buzzer aboard The Right Stuff for 91.75 points.
“Shoot, it’s just a good feeling going into the last day perfect,” the Volborg cowboy said. “The year I won (the championship, in 2017), I bucked off this night.”
For the third time this week, the world’s Top 3 completed a sweep of the round, when Leme punctuated the night with an 89.75-point trip atop BootDaddy.com.
The score left Outlaw ninth in the round, earning him 10 world points. Leme was fourth, netting 95 points and $10,000. Lockwood concluded the round third, earning 125 world points and $15,000.
Earning 30 more world points than Leme, Lockwood is now within 377.49 points of the No. 1 ranking as the world’s Top 40 bull riders prepare for Championship Sunday. Outlaw is 1,899.16 points behind No. 1 Leme, and 1,521.67 points back of No. 2 Lockwood.
Lockwood is the lone rider to be 4-for-4 leading him to reign atop both the aggregate and event leaderboard. Leme is sixth in the event, and third in the aggregate.
Earlier in the night, Barbosa made history when he won Round 4 with the fourth highest-marked ride ever recorded at the PBR World Finals when he covered Chiseled for 95.75 points.
The 2019 PBR World Finals will conclude with Round 5 and the championship round Sunday beginning at 1:40 p.m. (MT) inside T-Mobile Arena.
