BILLINGS — Montana bull riders were amongst the event leaders at Professional Bull Riders events over the weekend.
Volborg's Jess Lockwood, returning to the Unleash The Beast tour this year after cutting his 2021 campaign short due to injuries, placed sixth at the Unleash The Beast Ariat Invitational in Milwaukee on Saturday.
Lockwood, now ranked 37th, posted scores of 86.25 and 74.5 to net 25 total points and $2,983.33. He now trails World No. 1 Joao Ricardo Vieira, the winner in Milwaukee with a 3-for-3 performance, by 441 points.
Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett tied for 10th after posting a score of 86.5 points in the opening round. Triplett earned $1,810 and 16.5 points and is 20th in the standings, trailing Vieira by 388.5 points.
At a Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop in North Charleston, South Carolina, Browning's Dakota Louis followed up a win the week before by recording scores of 82.5, 86 and 88.5 to finish second and earn 25 points in the standings and $5,068.63. Louis was edged by Michael Lane by 4.5 points in the aggregate for the title. Louis is now ranked 30th and trails Vieira by 429.25 points.
