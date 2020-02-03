OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Volborg's Jess Lockwood placed third at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Express Ranches Invitational on Saturday.
Lockwood, who sat in a tie for second place after the opening round on Friday, scored 87.75 points in round one and recorded a score of 88.75-points in the second round. The 22-year-old defending world titlist led the event at that point and had the first pick in the championship round draft.
Lockwood selected Safety Meeting, but the bull stumbled upon leaving the chutes, earning Lockwood a re-ride. The second chance, however, did not yield a score for Lockwood, bucked off by Old Fort Days in 6.6 seconds.
Lockwood’s 2-for-3 showing propelled him to a $13,551.67 payday, in addition to garnering him 58.5 world points.
Jose Vitor Leme extended his lead atop the world standings with his second straight elite series victory. Leme earned 120.5 points and leads Lockwood by 81 points. The Brazilian, who battled Lockwood for the title last season, had rides of 85.75, 88.75 and 92 for an aggregate score of 266.5.
Leme now leads the league in both round wins (six) and 90-point rides (four). He earned $39,351.67.
Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls did not place.
Competing at the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lockwood's younger brother Jake Lockwood finished eighth. Jake Lockwood earned an 82.5-point score in the first round and did not record a score in the second.
