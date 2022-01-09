NEW YORK — In his third attempt of the 2022 Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Tour season, Montana's Jess Lockwood registered a score Saturday.
Competing at the Monster Energy Buckoff at The Garden, a major, Lockwood scored 87.5 points in the second round and finished tied for 17th.
The two-time PBR world titlist from Volborg, coming off a year where he fought several injuries, was riding on one of four remaining exemptions in an attempt to return to the top 35 in the rankings.
At the season-opening Monster Energy Invitational in Indianapolis on Jan. 1, Lockwood was bucked off in his only attempt. He was also thrown in the first round at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
Lockwood earned 16.5 points and $750. He is now 38th in the world standings.
Kyler Oliver won the event with scores of 83, 89.75 and 91 and earned 235 points and $83,733.33 in earning his first win at the premier series level..
The 22-year-old from Roy, Utah, is now No. 1 in the rankings for the first time in his career.
Former Montana State cowboy Chase Dougherty scored an 86.25-point ride in the second round and tied for 21st for 11 points. North Dakota cowboy Stetson Lawrence, 33, is also returning from an injury-marred 2021 campaign. Lawrence, of Williston, had an 86 in the second round to finish 24th and earn 9 points.
