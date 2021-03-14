GLENDALE, Ariz. — Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood finished second overall at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Built Ford Tough Invitational on Sunday here.
In just his third competition since returning from a broken jaw that required surgery in his first outing of the year, the second place finish is a season-best for Lockwood.
The two-time PBR world champion rode Rising Sun to a score of 88.25 points on Saturday in the first round.
In the second round on Sunday, Lockwood was thrown in 1.1 seconds. However, he bounced back aboard Canadian Mist in the championship round for 88.75 points. Lockwood finished with an aggregate of 177 for 94 points and earned $17,044.02. He jumped from No. 33 to 18th in the world standings, trailing top-ranked Cooper Davis by 242 points.
On Friday, the PBR completed an event that started in mid-February in Del Rio, Texas, and then was postponed because of a winter storm. The event concluded in Glendale and Lockwood was matched with Marquis Metal Works Coriolis Effect, which bucked to a 46-point bull score, bouncing Lockwood in 2.17 seconds. According to a PBR press release, Lockwood was "riding with a heavily-bandaged wrist and hand" on Saturday after his encounter with the YETI bull of the event on Friday.
Kaique Pacheco was the winner on Sunday, becoming the first rider to win twice in the elite series this year.
Montana bull riders Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett didn't record a score. Triplett was making his season debut and was bucked off in 6.61 seconds in the first round. A tweet by PBR Insider Justin Felisko on Sunday said the Columbia Falls native was out with a concussion.
