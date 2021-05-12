BILLINGS — Jess Lockwood will be making his return to the Professional Bull Riders tour at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The two-time PBR world champion from Volborg, out since sustaining a left-thigh bruise during the first round in Oklahoma City April 17, was listed on the list of riders that will compete at the Unleash The Beast Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires Friday, Saturday and Sunday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Also on the list of competitors scheduled to ride at the Metra that was released on Wednesday was Montana cowboy Dakota Louis of Browning, who is fresh off a win at the Ridin’ with Mason Lowe Invitational PBR Touring Pro Division event in Cassville, Missouri, over the weekend.
Defending world champion and current world standings leader Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil is also one of the 40 riders set to compete. Including his 15/15 Bucking Battle victory when Leme scored a 94.25-point ride aboard Smooth Operator, Leme was a perfect 5 for 5 last year in Billings.
With his perfect weekend, Leme walked away from the Metra with nearly $50,000 in winnings.
It will be the 26th straight year in which a PBR premier series event has played out at the Metra. The Billings stop is the longest-running event for the elite bull riding organization.
It will be the second straight year Lockwood returns to the tour after missing action due to injury at the stop in his home state.
Last year Lockwood thrilled the fans at Metra with an 84-point ride in the first round after missing the previous six months with a complete left hamstring tear that required surgery. He then posted a score of 85.75 points during the second round, advanced to the championship round and finished 11th.
Louis placed seventh last year at the Metra, having scored 86.50 and 84.75-point rides in the first two rounds.
Lockwood scored his first elite series win at the Metra in 2016.
Brazilian Kaique Pacheco, No. 2 in the standings and trailing Leme by just 27.5 points, is set to compete in Billings, as is Cooper Davis of Jasper, Texas, who is third in the world standings and trails Leme by 123 points.
Lockwood, who has battled an assortment of injuries all season, is ranked 24th and Louis is 47th.
Montana funnyman Flint Rasmussen, who serves as the exclusive arena entertainer for the UTB series, will once again be clowning around during the non-stop show.
The 15/15 Bucking Battle, a special round matching the top 15 riders in the standings against the top 15 bovine athletes, is set for Saturday.
The Friday performance begins at 7:45 p.m., Saturday will start at 6:45 p.m. and Sunday at 1:45 p.m. Tickets are available at the Metra box office or pbr.com.
Friday lineup, rider with bull: Luciana De Castro (MAGA), Hunter Kelly (Twin Buttes), Logan Biever (Spotted Snake), Paulo Ferreira Lima (Rotten Bananas), Taylor Toves (Solid Iron’s Hammer Down), Brennon Eldred (Switchback); Andrew Alvidrez (Flatlander); Claudio Montanha Jr. (Facetious); Hunter Ball (Midnight Flyer); Michael Lane (Hundred Bad Days); Ezekiel Mitchell (Buck Wild): Leonardo Lima (Little Okie); J.T. Moore (KD’s Rankster); Joao Henrique Lucas (Cheli Swagger); Jess Lockwood (Jaynettes Pet 2); Caic Cassio Carvalho (Homegrown); Jesse Petri (Lonesome Fugitive); Cody Nance (Chocolate Junior); Cody Teel (Ghost Dancer): Alex Cerqueira (Night Shift); Austin Richardson (Far West); Manoelito de souza Junior (Fig Jama); Eli Vastbiner (Big Black Cat); Chase Dougherty (Bread Basket); Marcelo Procopio Pereira (Timber Jam); Rodrigo Meelgar (Hard Not To Get); Kyle Jones (Trapped): Dakota Louis (Wooden Nickels); Boudreaux Campbell (Cold Shot); Mauricio Gulla Moreira (Fearsomely Confused); Silvana Alves (Rudy Can Do); Rafael Henrique dos Santo (Kalit Karma); Marco Eguchi (Tarabull); Junior Patrick Souza (Foghorn Leghorn): Derek Kolbaba (Diamond Show); Colten Fritzlan (Burn it Down); Dener Barbosa (SJB 6-16); Cooper Davis (2 Words); Kaique Pacheco (Clifford): Jose Vitor Leme (Kent’s Wildside).
15/15 Bucking Battle, Saturday: Taylor Toves (Drago); Cody Teel (Ridin Solo); Alex Cerqueira (Hoemgrown); Boudreax Campbell (The Right Stuff); Mauricio Gulla Moreira (I’m Legit Too); Silvano Alves (WMS’s Jive Turkey): Rafael Henrique dos Santo (Mezcal); Marco Eguchi (First Down); Junior Patrick Souza (Marquis Metal Works Red Clark); Derek Kolbaba (I’m Busted); Colten Fritzlan (High Brow Cat); Dener Barbosa (Smooth Operator); Cooper Davis (Marquis Metal Works Coriolis Effect); Kaique Pacheco (Smooth Wreck); Jose Vitor Leme (Booogie Bomb).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.