OKLAHOMA CITY — Bull rider Austin Richardson of Dallas won his first Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast event of his career at the Express Ranches Invitational here on Saturday.
The PBR reported that after Richardson was out of action for two events due to a knee injury, he went 2 for 3 in Oklahoma City for the victory.
In the 15/15 Bucking Battle, two-time defending world champion Jose Vitor Leme, who has won the past two Billings premier series tour stops, scored a ride of 94.75 points for the win.
In the final event standings, Marco Eguchi was second and Williston, North Dakota, cowboy Stetson Lawrence was third.
Chase Dougherty, a former Montana State cowboy, placed seventh. Browning's Dakota Louis didn't record a score.
Volborg's Jess Lockwood, who injured his left shoulder on Friday, will have an MRI and X-Ray this coming week PBR insider Just Felisko tweeted on Saturday. In his tweet, Felisko said "surgery could be on the table" for Lockwood.
Two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood will be getting an MRI and X-ray this week on his left shoulder. Surgery could be on the table.— Justin Felisko (@jfelisko) February 13, 2022
The next stop on the UTB tour is scheduled for the Enterprise Center in St. Louis Friday and Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.