MINNEAPOLIS — Jess Lockwood won the 15/15 Bucking Battle at the Professional Bull Riders event at the Target Center on Friday night.
The 2017 world champion from Volborg was 91.5 points on Bad Beagle for $7,000 and 150 points in the world standings.
The win came after Lockwood was bucked off in the opening round.
Matt Triplett, formerly of Columbia Falls, tied for sixth in the round with a ride of 85.75 points. He earned $525 and 10 points in the standings.
