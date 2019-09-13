SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jess Lockwood of Volborg delivered a season-high 93-point ride aboard Chiseled to win the first round of the Professional Bull Riders PFRWestern.com Invite on Friday night.
The Unleash the Beast-level event continues through Sunday.
Lockwood, the 2017 PBR world champion, earned 100 points for the win. He is second to Jose Vitor Leme in the world standings. Lockwood earned $3,632 for the round win.
It was only the second time in 14 outs that Chiseled had been ridden. Lockwood's previous high was 92 points on Aug. 10 in the 15/15 Bucking Bull competition at Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Matt Triplett, formerly of Kalispell, was fourth with an 87-point ride for 40 points. Triplett now lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
