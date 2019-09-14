SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Scoring his second 90-point ride in as many nights, Jess Lockwood of Volborg won the 15/15 Bucking Battle at the Professional Bull Riders PFIwestern.com Invitational on Saturday night.
The 2017 PBR world champion rode the bull Hostage for 91.25 points. Matt Triplett, formerly of Kalispell, was 90 points on Fearless for second place.
Lockwood pocketed $7,000 and earned 150 points. He now trails Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil by just 276.66 points in the PBR world standings. Triplett earned $5,000 and 90 points to move up to No. 12 in the world standings.
It was the third 15/15 Bucking Battle win of the season for Lockwood and his seventh 90-point ride of the 2019 season. He won Friday’s first round with a season-best 93-point ride.
Lockwood was bucked off at 7.55 seconds in the second round of the competition on Saturday.
