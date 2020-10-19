NAMPA, Idaho — Joao Ricardo Vieira won the final regular-season stop of the Professional Bull Riders' Unleash The Beast tour on Saturday here.
Vieira was 3 for 3 over the weekend with scores of 85.75, 87.75 and 91 for 109.5 world standings points and $30,862.67.
In earning his second elite series win of the season, the Brazilian closed the gap between himself and top-ranked Jose Vitor Leme, also of Brazil, to 459 points.
Reigning PBR world champ Jess Lockwood of Volborg was not entered with a right-shoulder injury, but is projected to return for the World Finals in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 12-15. Lockwood is fifth in the world standings.
Texas bull rider Mason Taylor was also three for three and only four points in the aggregate separated him from Vieira for the top spot. Taylor earned $13,172.30 and 66 points for his best finish of the season.
Cooper Davis of Texas, the 2016 world champ, finished in third with scores of 87, 81.75 and 89.75.
Leme placed 13th with a second-round score of 86.75 for 5.5 points.
The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals are Nov. 6-7 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and after that event the World Finals field will be set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.