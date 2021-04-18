OKLAHOMA CITY — Joao Ricardo Vieira of Brazil was a perfect 3 for 3 at the Professional Bull Riders Express Ranches Invitational Unleash The Beast Tour stop to claim the championship on Sunday.
Vieira clinched the title with a walk-off 91-point ride in the championship round and earned his first premier series victory of the year. He is now No. 2 is the world standings, trailing Kaique Pacheco, 645.5-586.
Pacheco claimed the special round 15/15 Bucking Battle with a ride of 94 for 59 points. Defending world champion Jose Vitor Leme was second with a 92.5 and Vieira third with 91.
Marco Eguchi was second overall in the standings at the event and Colten Fritzlan placed third.
Montana cowboy Jess Lockwood was out with an injury on Sunday, according to a story by PBR Insider Justin Felisko on the PBR website. Lockwood suffered a left-thigh bruise in the first round Saturday when he was thrown by Bandit.
At the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stop in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Jake Lockwood placed eighth with a score of 84.5 and earned four points. Montana bull rider Dakota Louis didn't record a score. Austin Richardson of Stephenville, Texas, was 3 for 3 to capture the title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.