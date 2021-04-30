BILLINGS — Whether you still circle important dates on a calendar, jot them down in a planner, or enter them into your smartphone, western sports enthusiasts will want to remember May 14.
That day, those who enjoy rodeo, art, visiting and PBR bull riding have the opportunity to combine all into one afternoon and evening at MetraPark.
OK, there won’t be a rodeo but the new collector’s bronze statue, which is approximately two-feet tall, of Montana rodeo Hall of Famer Dan Mortensen will be unveiled.
The No. 1 edition bronze, “Buried To The Bands,” created by Bob Burkhart of Bozeman, will be displayed for the first time. The unveiling will be May 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. in front of the Metra, where the Brand Block Wall and the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame and a 18-foot bronze statue of Mortensen, the six-time world champion saddle bronc rider and 1997 all-around world titlist from Billings, is located.
The public is invited to the ceremony. Both Mortensen and Burkhart are expected to be present.
The mission for the non-profit Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame is to award college scholarships while “honoring Montana professional rodeo cowboys and cowgirls who exemplify our Montana western heritage through maintenance of a monument site located at MetraPark,” according to the MPRHWF.
The Mortensen bronze is the first of a “Legacy Series” that will honor other Montana pro rodeo champions. In the next several years, other Treasure State world titlists to be honored with a limited edition bronze commissioned by the MPRHWF include Deb Greenough, Bill Linderman, Benny Reynolds, Larry Peabody, Ty Erickson, Haven Meged, Loyd Ketchum, Shawn Davis, Clay Tryan and Brad Gleason.
Over the last 15 years, the MPRHWF has awarded nearly $600,000 in college scholarships to 200 rodeo athletes in Montana and the the creation of the "Legacy Series" helps to ensure those efforts continue.
When the ceremonies are over, there is the chance to continue mingling at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Wrangler Invitational that begins its three-day run at First Interstate Arena May 14 with a 7:45 p.m. start.
And while rodeo fans will once again see a new bronze of Mortensen, another Montana western sports legend who undoubtedly will be immortalized by art if he hasn’t already should be competing at the PBR premier series event.
Spectators at the PBR tour stop will likely have a chance to see two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg compete.
Lockwood, who missed last weekend’s PBR stop in Nampa, Idaho, after sustaining a left-thigh bruise during the first round of the tour’s previous stop in Oklahoma City won’t be competing in Omaha, Nebraska, this Saturday or Sunday.
However, according to a tweet from PBR insider Justin Felisko, Lockwood “has no intentions of missing his home state event.”
Saddle up, as May 14 promises to bring the excitement for western sports fans.
Two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood (left thigh bruise) is OUT for Omaha, but says he will be back for Billings. Lockwood has no intentions of missing his home state event. He will, though, first get on practice bulls next month before making a final decision.— Justin Felisko (@jfelisko) April 27, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.